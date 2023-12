39% Espoon jätemääristä syntyy kouluissa - miksi kaikissa kouluissa ei kuitenkaan lajitella?

Espoo sold land in Hepokorpi to Microsoft for data centre project 13.12.2023 13:08:20 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo has sold approximately 21.6 hectares of land in Hepokorvenkallio in Högnäs to Microsoft 3465 Finland Oy for the building of a data centre. The data centre will help Espoo reach its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2030.