1KOMMA5° on saanut jopa 100 miljoonan euron rahoituksen BNP Paribasilta, Deutsche Bankilta ja LBBW:lta

1KOMMA5° CEO, Philipp Schröder, to Unveil #newsolar Revolution at Slush 2023 29.11.2023 09:27:36 EET | Press release

Helsinki, Finland, 29.11.2023 – 1KOMMA5°, the leading European platform for solar systems, heat pumps and EV chargers, proudly announces the participation of Philipp Schröder, Co-Founder and CEO, as a featured speaker at Slush 2023 in Helsinki.