Suomen Unesco-kohteet saivat Museoviraston aineettoman kulttuuriperinnön avustusta

Handcrafted glass know-how the latest Finnish inscription on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 6.12.2023 14:55:53 EET | Press release

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, convening in Botswana, has inscribed the knowledge, craft and skills of handmade glass production on the UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The inscription of a multinational nomination is a tribute to glassblowing and design based on intangible cultural heritage.