Rakastetun näyttelijän muistelu, itärajan tilanne ja suosikkipeli nostivat DNA:n asiakkaiden datankäytön huippuunsa vuonna 2023

5.5G technology is coming: DNA reached a speed of more than 10 gigabits per second in its mobile network 13.12.2023 13:00:06 EET | Press release

The new 5.5G standard will be released for commercial use in early 2024. The upgrade, dubbed 5.5G or 5G Advanced, is the next stage in 5G technology on the way to the 6G era. It takes mobile network technology one step further in terms of capability, offering several new features that will benefit consumer and corporate users. DNA has already used the technology to test speeds of more than 10 gigabits per second in its commercial mobile network.