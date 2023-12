Uusi työaikalaki puolitti sote-alan liian lyhyiden vuorovälien määrän

Illegitimate tasks make employees both bored and exhausted 15.12.2023 02:00:00 EET | Press release

Almost every other employee experiences boredom at work, and many of them are chronically exhausted at the same time. An international study by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health and Emlyon Business School corrects common misconceptions about the causes of employee ill-being. Instead of only looking at the amount of work, it is essential to focus on making sure that the tasks employees do are relevant to their job description.