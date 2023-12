Historiallinen kävijäennätys Suomen kansallismuseon museoissa ja linnoissa

The 2024 exhibition programme of the National Museum of Finland features maritime high fashion and textile art 13.12.2023 07:29:00 EET | Press release

The exhibition year of the National Museum of Finland starts in April, with the exhibition Oceanista – Fashion and the Sea of the Maritime Museum of Finland. The exhibition showcases ocean-inspired fashion designed by internationally renowned fashion houses and Finnish designers. Starting in May, Häme Castle will showcase textile art by award-winning textile artist Raija Jokinen.