Suomen Pankki linjasi viestintää strategiansa pohjalta

Finland’s economy is in recession and the recovery will be slow 19.12.2023 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish economy is in recession. The economy will continue to be weak in 2024 and will only start to recover at the end of the year. “The operating environment outside Finland is difficult, and the outlook for the economy continued to deteriorate during the autumn. At the same time though, inflation has fallen in Finland and the purchasing power of households has improved,” says Bank of Finland Head of Forecasting Meri Obstbaum. The Bank of Finland has today published its economic forecast for the period 2023–2026. Gross domestic product (GDP) will be down by 0.5% for 2023, and in 2024 it will decrease by 0.2%. GDP will then grow again, returning close to its long-term average. GDP growth of 1.5% is forecast for 2025 and 1.3% for 2026. The weakness in the economy is currently widespread. Higher interest rates are encouraging households to save rather than spend. Growth in consumption by households is being held back by the elevated prices and interest rates as well as by uncertaint