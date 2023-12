Suomen startup-yhteisön toimitusjohtaja Riikka Pakarinen: Hyvinvointiyhteiskunta pelastetaan talous tasapainottamalla ja satsauksilla uuden teknologian startupeihin

For Media: Finnish Startup Community´s Presidential Debate on Monday, 11 December 2023 at 9.00 AM 4.12.2023 14:13:29 EET | Kutsu

In today's challenging global environment, foreign policy has become a central concern in our daily lives. To help you make informed decisions, we invite you to FSC´s Presidential Debate on 11 December. During the event, we challenge presidential candidates with questions on the current international situation, security, and economic challenges. Join us for an engaging discussion and gain valuable insights on the pressing issues of our global landscape as we seek leaders with the experience and vision to navigate these complex times. The debate will be hosted by Timo Ahopelto, Founding Partner of Lifeline Ventures. Participants: Mika Aaltola Li Andersson Pekka Haavisto Hjallis Harkimo Olli Rehn In a nutshell Date: Monday, 11 December 2023 Time: 9.00 AM–10.30 AM (breakfast is served at 8.30 AM) Location: Supercell, Jätkäsaarenlaituri 1, 00180 Helsinki How to join? Please let us know if you can join in advance (latest 7 December) by signing up via the attached link. You can also watch th