Research Council of Finland grants funding to support researchers who have fled Ukraine

The funding is intended for the invitees’ travel and living expenses in Finland. The funding is subject to the requirement that the researchers have obtained a doctoral degree and are prevented from working in Ukraine because of the Russian attack.

The funding is granted to the host organisations of those Finnish researchers who invited the researchers from Ukraine. The inviters undertake to assist the invitees in practical arrangements and in issues related to settling in Finland.

The Research Council of Finland will not publish the names of the Finnish inviters or the invitees from Ukraine to ensure that their safety is not compromised.

