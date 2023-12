Taaleri SolarWind III -rahaston koko nousi 430 miljoonaan euroon

Taaleri Energia announces its first battery energy storage system investment 8.2.2023 15:45:00 EET | Press release

TAALERI ENERGIA PRESS RELEASE 8 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 15.45 (EET) Taaleri Energia announces its first battery energy storage system investment Taaleri Energia will invest in a 30 MW / 36 MWh battery energy storage system in Lempäälä, some 25 kms south of Tampere. The facility will be one of the largest battery energy storage systems operating in the Finnish frequency reserve market. The capacity of the system has the potential to be doubled in the future. As the largest wind power producer in Finland, Taaleri Energia has a comprehensive understanding of renewable energy production and its relationship with the country’s electricity grid. The battery energy storage facility will support the balancing of production and consumption in the main grid by participating in Fingrid's reserve market and help to balance Taaleri Energia’s own wind portfolio. Taaleri Energia has partnered with Merus Power, which is the developer of the project and is responsible for the turnkey delivery of the battery e