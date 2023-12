Korkolain mukainen viitekorko ja viivästyskorot 1.1.–30.6.2024

Bank of Finland sets out its strategy-based communications policy 20.12.2023 15:00:00 EET | News

The communications environment has been changing rapidly. While traditional media remain the primary source of information, the role of social media has become increasingly important. News is published around the clock and the news cycle has gathered pace. People now acquire and handle information in a multitude of ways. Different technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications, are transforming the way we communicate. The fast-shifting environment has made it more challenging to reach the different stakeholders. To succeed in this, our communications should be multi-channel, multilingual and readily understood. "The Bank of Finland’s new communications policy helps us operate in a changing environment and gives stakeholders an opportunity to evaluate what we do," says Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Marja Nykänen. New core message indicates the Bank’s role in society The Bank of Finland has an important role to play in strengthening Finland’s overall security by main