Esbo bibliotek stöder demokratifostran för barn genom att ordna eget presidentval 17-28.1.2024 – kandidaterna är populära barnboksfigurer

“Organisation of a congress is always a honorable task” - Professor Peter Lund awarded as Espoo Ambassador 2023 19.12.2023 16:30:14 EET | Press release

Espoo has a new congress ambassador, professor of engineering physics Peter Lund from Aalto University, who was chosen as the Espoo Ambassador 2023. The award recognises Lund's significant contribution to inviting and organising international scientific congresses in Finland, Espoo, and abroad.