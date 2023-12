Kotimainen ruokateknologia-ala on kehittynyt viime vuosina suurempien rahoituskierrosten ja vahvan innovaatioekosysteemin avulla

Urban technology and the built environment companies are attracting investors – some large investment rounds have raised this year’s volumes to record levels 3.12.2023 00:01:00 EET | Press release

The ecosystem that has formed around sustainable urban development has raised over €800 million in growth financing in just under 10 years. Although the number of companies receiving investment backing has fallen since the peak years, a record sum has been invested in 2023: at the start of November, altogether €257 million.