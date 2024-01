Itämeren suojelija jo neljättä vuosikymmentä – Lamor

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Lamor Corporation Plc's Finnish language listing prospectus 17.11.2023 15:30:00 EET | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 17 November 2023 at 3:30 p.m. EET The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved Lamor Corporation Plc's Finnish language listing prospectus The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, 17 November 2023, approved Lamor Corporation Plc's (the "Company") Finnish language prospectus (the "Finnish Prospectus") relating to the contemplated listing of the Company's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki"). The Finnish Prospectus and the English language translation of the Finnish Prospectus will be available on the Company's website at www.lamor.com/investors/shares-and-trading on or about 17 November 2023. The Company filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki to list the Company's shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on 15 November 2023. Trading in the Company's shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 23 November 2023, provided that Nasdaq Helsink