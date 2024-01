DNA:n joulukuun ja koko vuoden 2023 myydyimmät puhelimet, älykellot ja tietokoneet

Mourning a beloved actor, tensions on the eastern border and a popular video game raised DNA customers’ data usage to peak numbers in 2023 19.12.2023 09:45:00 EET | Press release

News of Friends actor Matthew Perry’s passing filled the news feeds and social media on Sunday 29 October, causing the highest spike in data usage so far this year. It was confirmed by DNA’s annual daily usage statistics, which map DNA consumers’ average daily data usage on the mobile and data networks over the course of the present year. Fixed network data usage peaked after mid-November, corresponding with growing tensions on Finland’s eastern border. The beginning of video game Fortnite’s new season in early November also resulted in a spike in data usage.