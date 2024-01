Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.2024

President Niinistö attends Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Norway 13.12.2023 09:36:06 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 43/2023 13 December 2023 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will attend the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Oslo today, 13 December 2023. The Summit is a continuation of the meeting hosted by President Niinistö in Helsinki in May 2023. Discussions will focus on the situation of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ continued support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s initiative for a just peace. In addition to President Niinistö, the Summit will be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir. The meeting is hosted by Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. President Niinistö will also have a bilateral meeting with President Zelenskyy. After the Summit, the leaders will hold a joint press conference. The press conference will be broadcasted live on th