Fingrid hakee markkinaoikeudesta muutosta Energiaviraston päätökseen tasevastaavien vakuusmallista

Timo Kiiveri appointed Fingrid’s Deputy CEO 20.12.2023 10:47:34 EET | Press release

Today, Fingrid Oyj’s Board of Directors has appointed Timo Kiiveri, M.Sc. (Tech.), as the company’s Deputy CEO as of 1 January 2024 with the current Deputy CEO Asta Sihvonen-Punkka stepping into the role of the company’s President & CEO. Timo Kiiveri has been with the company and served as a member of the Executive Management Group since 2019, with responsibility for grid construction and maintenance. Further information: Tiina Miettinen, Senior Vice President, HR and Communications, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 400 758 193 E mail addresses: forename.surname@fingrid.fi