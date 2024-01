Kansainvälisten tutkinto-ohjelmien haku 3.1. käynnistää VAMKin kansainvälisyyden teemavuoden

Highly skilled migrant women wish employers to be open-minded in order to improve their employability 27.12.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Highly skilled migrant women face challenges and inequalities as jobseekers, despite their skills and experience. Vaasa University of Applied Sciences' Design Centre MUOVA participated in the Erasmus+ funded MentoraSTEAM project that ended in August 2023. MentoraSTEAM project empowers the confidence, employability and employability skills of migrant women with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to boost their employability.