MEDIAKUTSU 18.1.2024 KLO 9.00: Työterveyslaitoksen tilannekatsaus hyvinvointialueiden ensimmäisestä vuodesta

The new Working Hours Act cuts the number of shift intervals that are too short by 50% 19.12.2023 08:30:00 EET | Press release

Short shift work intervals which cause stress were reduced to less than one-half in the social welfare and health care sector following the new Working Hours Act. Coinciding with the amendment to the Working Hours Act, the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, did not cause major changes in working time in the social welfare and health care sector. Sickness absence rates have increased, especially in shift work. Comprehensive data on changes in working time and sickness absence in the social welfare and health care sector during 2008–2022 is now available in the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health's Work-Life Knowledge service.