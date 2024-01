Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Tampereella

New Year’s Speech by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö on 1 January 2024 1.1.2024 12:15:00 EET | Press release

My fellow citizens At the turn of the year, we usually wish each other peaceful and happy days to come. Today, those wishes are more emotionally charged than before: things must get better. Grim news and forecasts have taken up more and more space. They should be discussed openly. But, meanwhile, we easily miss the signals – maybe weak ones – of a better future. As far as the global future is concerned, I see two fateful questions that dominate the scene. Climate change touches each and every one of us and is leading us towards unpredictable consequences. The latest Climate Change Conference in Dubai, however, created a glimmer of hope: the world leaders acknowledged for the first time the need to move away from fossil fuels. Reaching a shared understanding is in itself significant. That is something sorely needed in many issues. The other major question concerns the global division and the relationship between China and the United States in particular. The mere fact that the president