STUK havaitsi vähäisen määrän radioaktiivisia aineita Imatran ilmassa

Radiation monitoring vehicle for Ukraine 28.11.2023 09:15:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority will equip a radiation monitoring vehicle for use by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. The mobile laboratory will help the radiation and nuclear safety authorities find radioactive substances and objects in the environment. The project, funded by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland and Nordic partners, is part of broader radiation safety cooperation with Ukraine.