Presidentti Niinistön vierailu Tampereelle on peruuntunut

President Niinistö to visit Tampere 3.1.2024 15:31:55 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 1/2024 3 January 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will visit Tampere on Saturday 6 January 2024. At the beginning of the visit, President Niinistö will meet with representatives of the City of Tampere and the Pirkanmaa region in Tampere City Hall to discuss topical issues in the region. The meeting will be hosted by Mayor Kalervo Kummola. In the afternoon, President Niinistö will visit the new Tammela stadium and participate in a public skating event organised by the city in Sorsapuisto Park. The skating event is a continuation to the national exercise challenge President Niinistö launched in August 2023, in which Tampere has also taken part. Further information about the public skating event on the City of Tampere’s website.