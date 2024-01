Uudet 5G-kunnat DNA:n verkossa Isojoki, Jämijärvi ja Maalahti

4G connections to improve as DNA shuts down rest of its 3G network – the Shared Network areas in Eastern and Northern Finland follow later this year 3.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

DNA will shut down its 3G networks in Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and Satakunta on Tuesday, 9 January, at dawn, and in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, South Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia on Thursday, 25 January, at dawn. Within a few weeks of the shutdown of 3G, the frequencies used by the 3G network will be transferred over to the 4G network, improving the quality of 4G service in these areas. The 3G network accounts for well under 1% of mobile data used by DNA’s customers.