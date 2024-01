Kutsu: Tesin uuden kasvuyrityspulssin tulokset – online-info torstaina 18.1.

The financing bottlenecks for Finnish science- and research-based deep tech companies are tightening 18.12.2023 00:00:45 EET | Press release

Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment) latest review reveals that Finnish deep tech startups and growth companies are facing financing challenges. Investment rounds have shrunk in size as international investments slowed in pace, while delays are already apparent in ongoing financing rounds. A cautious estimate of next year’s financing needs is around half a billion euros.