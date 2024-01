Suomalaispankkien maksuvalmiustilanne vakaa, mutta altis rajuille ja pitkäkestoisille häiriöille

FIN-FSA Board appointed for 2024–2026 8.12.2023 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has appointed the members of the FIN-FSA Board for the three-year period beginning 1 January 2024. The members are Marja Nykänen, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Finland Pauli Kariniemi, Head of Department, Director General at the Ministry of Finance Liisa Siika-aho, Head of Department, Director General at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The designated alternative members for the aforementioned members are, respectively Katja Taipalus, Head of Department at the Bank of Finland Paula Kirppu, Senior Legislative Adviser at the Ministry of Finance Jaana Rissanen, Director at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Also appointed as members were Lasse Heiniö, MSc, (SHV) Actuary approved by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Martti Hetemäki, Professor of Practice Leena Kallasvuo, Msc (Econ.). Marja Nykänen was named as Chairman of the Board, and Pauli Kariniemi as Vice Chairman. The responsibilities of the FIN-FSA and its Board are pr