De nordiska restaurangernas nya Michelin-stjärnor offentliggörs i Helsingfors i maj

New MICHELIN Star Nordic restaurants to be unveiled in Helsinki this May 9.1.2024 11:15:00 EET | Tiedote

The City of Helsinki will host the MICHELIN Guide Nordic Countries Ceremony next May during which the latest MICHELIN Stars awarded to Nordic restaurants will be revealed. Top Nordic players in the field will gather in Finland’s capital for the event, which is recognised as one of the world’s most famous food industry occurrences. Organized for the second time in a row in Finland, the event shines a spotlight on Helsinki’s and the rest of the country’s high-quality and versatile culinary scene.