DNA jatkaa Vanhustyön keskusliiton SeniorSurf -pääyritysyhteistyökumppanina myös vuoden 2024 – yhteistyö ikäihmisten digiosallisuuden parantamiseksi syvenee

New 5G municipalities in DNA’s network are Isojoki, Jämijärvi and Malax 8.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The latest 5G localities in DNA’s network are Isojoki in South Ostrobothnia, Jämijärvi in Satakunta and Malax in Ostrobothnia. Calculated based on place of residence, DNA’s 5G network already reaches approximately 93 per cent of the Finnish population – more than five million people across 242 localities. Work to expand the 5G network is also ongoing in the current 5G localities, the aim being to increase geographical coverage, in particular. The construction of 5G infrastructure improves 4G connections as well.