Presidentti Niinistö keskusteli Kiinan presidentti Xin kanssa

President Niinistö’s visit to Tampere has been postponed 5.1.2024 15:31:51 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 2/2024 5 January 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö’s visit to Tampere tomorrow, 6 January, has been postponed due to President Niinistö’s flu. The visit will take place later on a separately announced date.