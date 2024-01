Kokoelmanäyttely Kuin kotonaan kutsuu pohtimaan, mikä herättää tunteen jonnekin kuulumisesta

Ars Fennica 2023 Award Granted to Lithuanian Artist Emilija Škarnulytė 22.11.2023 15:20:43 EET | Press release

The Henna and Pertti Niemistö Art Foundation – ARS FENNICA sr awards every other year Finland's most significant visual arts prize of 50,000 euros. The international art expert, Anne Barlow, director at Tate St Ives, selected Emilija Škarnulytė from Lithuania as the recipient of the 2023 Ars Fennica Award from among the candidates.