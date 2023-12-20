Research Council of Finland to open call to support Finnish–South Korean 6G and quantum technology research

The Research Council wants to give Finnish researchers enough advance notice to allow them time to plan joint projects with South Korean researchers. The South Korean partner in the call is the Korean National Research Foundation (NRF). NRF will also be the main organiser of the call.

The call text will be published in March 2024. Finnish researchers shall submit their letters of intent to the Research Council of Finland in April–May. The exact dates will be announced in the call text.

Finnish and South Korean researchers will submit one joint research proposal to the NRF’s main call in June–July. The funding decisions will be made in autumn 2024, and the projects will start in October–November 2024.

The research topics selected for the cooperation with South Korea are included in the Finnish Flagship Programme funded by the Research Council of Finland.

Tommi Laitinen , Senior Science Adviser, tel. +358 295 335 057

Ulla Ellmén, Science Adviser

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

