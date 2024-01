Uusi menetelmä nopeuttaa oikean lääkkeen löytymistä vakavassa sarveiskalvotulehduksessa

Leading scientific conference on imaging to land in Tampere in autumn 2026 10.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The annual IEEE International Conference on Image Processing (ICIP) will be held in Tampere on 13–17 September 2026. The event will bring to Tampere more than a thousand international experts from academia and industry to discuss the latest advances in the fields of image and video processing and computer vision.