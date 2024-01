HUSin yhtymähallitus kokoontuu 15.1.2024

Access to Meilahti Emergency Department is via the Bridge Hospital entrance (Paciuksenkatu 1) starting January 8, 2024 5.1.2024 05:55:00 EET | Press release

The access route for patients arriving independently to the Meilahti Emergency Department changes on January 8, 2024, at 7:15 am. Access to the emergency department is only via the Bridge Hospital entrance (Paciuksenkatu 1). It will no longer be possible to enter the emergency department via the Haartman Hospital entrance. This applies to all patients arriving independently with or without a doctor's referral.