Sainsbury’s lanseeraa Smart Charge -suurteholatauspalvelun helpottaakseen sähköautoilijoiden arkea Isossa-Britanniassa: Kempower toimittaa latausratkaisut

Kempower partners with St1 to boost EV DC fast charging availability in the Nordics 20.12.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

EV fast charging solutions provider Kempower has signed a contract to deliver DC fast charging solutions to the energy transition company St1. St1 aims to increase fast charging availability and make the charging experience more user-friendly in the Nordics with Kempower as one of its charging solutions providers. This summer St1 opened a new future-oriented energy station outside Kristiansand, Norway. This is the first of many stations in this collaboration where Kempower provides its DC charging solutions.