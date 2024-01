Kutsu mediatilaisuuteen 13.2: Schjerfbeck ja muoti keskiössä Villa Gyllenbergin kevätnäyttelyssä

REMINDER: Invitation to the press conference of Villa Gyllenberg's Werner von Hausen exhibition on Thu 7.9 31.8.2023 08:20:00 EEST | Press Invitation

The first retrospective exhibition presenting the art of Werner von Hausen (1870–1951) will open at Villa Gyllenberg on September 13th 2023. Von Hausen’s art was last exhibited extensively in 1974, and many of the 80 works in the new exhibition are being exhibited publicly for the first time. The press conference will be held at Villa Gyllenberg on Thursday 7th September att 11 a.m. Registrations by e-mail to siiri.oinonen@gyllenbergs.fi