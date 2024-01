Sähköinen robottibussi kehittää Kempowerin tuotantoa tehokkaammaksi ja kestävämmäksi

Kempower introduces electric robot bus in its operations for more efficient, automated and sustainable processes 15.1.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower introduces an electric robot bus at the Lahti head office and production site. The robot bus is used to transport goods internally between Kempower’s two factories in Lahti. Until now, power modules have been moved between the two factories by trucks, but the robot bus will soon replace these transports. The bus was delivered by the Finnish robot vehicle operator Remoted.