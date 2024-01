Saimaan Tuore tuo markkinoille helppokäyttöisen kirjolohen fileejauhelihan. Jyrki Sukula: ”Kirjolohen jauheliha on vuoden paras kalajuttu!”

Finnforel’s rainbow trout receives ASC certificate for responsible aquaculture 14.12.2022 14:03:48 EET | Press release

Finnforel Oy, a company known for its ecologically friendly and sustainable fish farming that uses recirculating aquaculture systems, has been granted an ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certificate for responsible aquaculture. ASC is a globally recognised certificate demonstrating that a company’s aquaculture operations adhere to strict environmental and social sustainability criteria. For consumers, buying ASC-certified fish is a convenient way to make sustainable choices.