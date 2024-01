1KOMMA5° Suomi hakee 50 kesätyöntekijää

1KOMMA5° with up to 100 million Euros in financing from BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and LBBW 18.12.2023 13:32:38 EET | Press release

1KOMMA5° secures debt capital from banks for further growth and acquisitions. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and LBBW are providing a total of 52.5 million Euros as a first step. 1KOMMA5° plans to expand this financing line to over 100 million Euros as part of a syndicated financing arrangement. In addition, further equity will be invested in the technology division with the further development and expansion of the 1KOMMA5° software platform "Heartbeat". Micha Grüber, co-founder and CFO: "This financing is an important building block on the way to the capital market and it is a success to have become bankable only 2.5 years after foundation, based on a highly profitable business."