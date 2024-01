Suomen ydinasepolitiikkaa tehtävä vakaasti ja huolellisesti harkiten

Olli Rehn: Europe needs a realistic and sturdy long-term strategy to support Ukraine 21.12.2023 17:07:57 EET | Tiedote

It has been most painful to follow the desperate wrangling over the Ukraine aid in the European Council. Hungary has been playing the Putin game plan and undermining European unity at an existential moment — and thus discrediting the highly respected 1956 and 1989 memories of its people’s battles for freedom and democracy. But the pain goes beyond that. Western leaders have been letting their publics feel that aiding Ukraine would be easier than it is. Europe lacks a realistic, sturdy long-term strategy to support Ukraine. It needs one soon. Preventing Russia from destroying Ukraine’s ambition to be part of liberal democratic world is essential for not only Ukrainians, important as it is. It is also necessary for peace and security for the rest of Europe and for the survival of the rules-based world order. This is as defining a moment in European and world history as the year 1989. The EU’s Ukraine strategy needs to be linked to the West’s overall strategy to contain Russia’s threat an