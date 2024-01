Noin 5 100 varsinaissuomalaista nuorta saa 18-vuotisonnittelukortin viranomaisilta – Suomi.fi/18v neuvoo täysi-ikäistyviä nuoria

Important reminder for voters: 1.1 million Finns have received their polling cards only electronically 17.1.2024 07:05:00 EET | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency wants to remind that 1.1 million Finns have received their polling card (a notification of right to vote) for the presidential elections only in electronic format. The polling card has been sent electronically to all those entitled to vote who use Suomi.fi Messages.