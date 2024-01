Diplomi-insinöörin mediaanipalkka nousi 5 597 euroon – Työehtosopimuksen kirjaus tavallisin syy palkankorotukselle

Winning tech theses examine photodiodes, weather balloons and the detection of Parkinson’s disease 13.11.2023 14:00:00 EET | Press release

This year’s awards for the best theses in the field of technology went to students from Aalto University, LUT University and the University of Turku. Their work can help develop X-ray imaging, make weather balloons more environmentally friendly and improve our understanding of Parkinson's disease.