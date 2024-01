Nuorten mielenterveysongelmat on otettava vakavasti

Recovery and work ability in the wellbeing services counties require support measures 18.1.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Most employees in the social welfare and health care and rescue services sector have recovered poorly from their work during the first year of operations of the wellbeing services counties. Uncertainty factors related to work continued to increase in the year 2023 and reduced work ability has become increasingly prevalent, especially among people under the age of 30 who work in the social welfare and health care sector.