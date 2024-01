Presidentti Niinistö vierailee Tampereella

The President of the Republic of Finland’s official residence Mäntyniemi to be renovated 12.1.2024 10:49:06 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 4/2024 12 January 2024 The renovation of Mäntyniemi, the official residence of the President of the Republic of Finland, will begin in March 2024. During the renovation, the State Guest House in Munkkiniemi will serve as temporary premises. The renovation will be completed in spring 2026. Mäntyniemi was inaugurated in November 1993, and its technical building systems have reached the end of their service life. The renovation will respect the original design of Mäntyniemi as much as possible. In addition to repairs to the technical building systems, the ventilation equipment in the main building will be replaced, furniture and lighting will be upgraded and lifts will be renewed. The energy efficiency of the buildings on the premises will be improved throughout. ALA Arkkitehdit Oy was selected as the architectural designer for the project, Indepro Oy as the developer consultant, and Ramboll Finland Oy will carry out the ele