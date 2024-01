Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is the most well-known company in its sector in Finland and received the highest overall rating in the decision-maker survey

Furthermore, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) received the highest ratings from business decision-makers for its professional customer service and the competence of its staff. The Net Promoter Score (NPS), a measure of willingness to recommend, was the second highest among the fourteen Finnish exhibition industry companies evaluated.

- We are delighted that our innovative and customer-oriented approach has been recognised and appreciated. In the upcoming year, our focus will be on improving customer service and sustainability efforts. We have long been committed to social, economic, and environmental responsibility, and our flagship initiatives are advancing sustainability across the sector in Finland, says CEO Anni Vepsäläinen.

Taloustutkimus collected data for the business decision-makers survey (TEP) through an online panel in October 2023. The study evaluated 163 Finnish companies from 13 different business sectors. A total of 3,221 decision-makers from various parts of Finland responded to the survey.

The factors influencing the corporate image were assessed based on the reliability of companies, services, staff expertise, customer service and communication with customers, service speed, functionality of the premises, price-quality ratio and marketing communication.

Taloustutkimus is an independent full-service market research company operating in Finland and all Baltic countries. Taloustutkimus conducts the TEP business decision–makers survey annually.

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre:

• 50 exhibition events and 1000 meetings, conferences, corporate events, receptions and banquets annually

• 58,000 square meters of space for events

• Approximately one million annual visitors to events

• Economic impact on the Helsinki region is 128 million euros (Taloustutkimus 2022)

• Sustainability integrated into the strategy, flagship projects covering environmental, social responsibility as well as economic and administrative aspects

• SHORE-certified event venue