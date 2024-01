Helsingfors Mässcentrum är det mest kända företaget inom sin bransch i Finland och fick bästa övergripande betyg i beslutsfattarundersökningen

Matka Travel Fair will open this week 16.1.2024 16:32:26 EET | Press release

A warm breeze of international atmosphere will sweep over Helsinki, when the largest event within the travel trade in Northern Europe opens. Nearly 900 exhibitors and professionals from about 70 countries arrive at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Finland is represented extensively, and numerous new travel services will be launched during the weekend. Matka Travel Fair is organized at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on January 19-21, 2024 (January 18 reserved for trade professionals). Sunday is dedicated to families with children.