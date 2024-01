Hakijoiden laatu VAMKin kansainvälisiin koulutusohjelmiin parani

The joint application for international degree programs kicks off VAMK’s international theme year 3.1.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Vaasa University of Applied Sciences' degree programs meet the needs of the region's energy technology cluster companies and organisations by training future professionals in sustainable development, green energy solutions, and responsibility. During the national joint application from January 3rd to 17th, 2024, it is possible to apply for VAMK's international Bachelor's and Master's level programs. The studies will start in August 2024.