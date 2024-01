Venetsian renessanssimestari Jacopo Bassanon näyttely avautuu syksyllä Sinebrychoffin taidemuseossa

The Sinebrychoff Art Museum is all ready for Christmas: get in the Christmas mood in the spirit of the noble houses of old 9.11.2023 10:15:21 EET | Press release

The tables have been laid with damask linen tablecloths and the finest porcelain. The gorgeous Christmas tree has been decorated with paper roses. The scent of cinnamon and cloves linger in the air. In the Paul and Fanny Sinebrychoff House Museum, you can now see how the nobility of years gone by celebrated Christmas at home. In addition to sittings, the Sinebrychoff Art Museum will celebrate Christmas through music, events and guided tours.