Admicom vahvistaa edelläkävijyyttä rakennusalan ohjelmistoratkaisuissa ostamalla kalustonhallinta- ja IoT ohjelmistoratkaisu Trackinnon

Admicom Oyj: Key employee option program 2023 8.12.2023 09:06:00 EET | Press release

Admicom Oyj: Key employee option program 2023 Unofficial translation of the company release on December 8, 2023 at 9 AM EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails. Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of Admicom Corporation has decided to issue stock options on the enclosed terms and conditions. The stock options shall be offered to selected key personnel of Admicom Group. There is a weighty financial ground for the Company for the issuance of the stock options since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program of the key persons of Admicom Group and to motivate the key personnel to work on a long-term basis to increase the shareholder value of the company. The maximum total number of stock options is 164 000, which entitle to subscribe for a total maximum of 164 000 shares of Admicom Corporation. Each stock option enti