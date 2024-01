Kutsu median edustajille taustatietotilaisuuteen 25.1.2024 kello 9 - 10: Kuinka lähelle asutusta ydinvoimalaitoksen voi tulevaisuudessa rakentaa

X-ray examinations are safe even without radiation shields 15.1.2024 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority together with the Society of Radiographers in Finland and the physicists of the Radiological Society of Finland have published a recommendation on protecting patients during X-ray examinations. It states that it is not necessary to use radiation shields, as they do not significantly reduce patients’ radiation exposure and examinations are safe even without them.