Säteilyturvakeskus mittaa ihmisten radioaktiivisuutta Tampereella

The world’s first safety assessment of the operation of a spent nuclear fuel disposal facility is being carefully prepared 18.1.2024 12:11:00 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority’s (STUK) supervision report for the last third of 2023 indicates that the work and regulatory control of Posiva – the party responsible for the final disposal of spent nuclear fuel – is proceeding without major problems, but at a slightly slower pace than previously anticipated.