EMMAn kuratoima taidekokonaisuus ripustettu Espoon uuteen Niittykummun perhekeskukseen

EMMA has curated artworks to Espoo’s new Niittykumpu Family Centre 23.1.2024 10:30:00 EET | Press release

Niittykumpu Family Centre is Espoo’s second hub offering integrated services for children, teens and families all under one roof. Originally designed in 1971 by Aarne Ervi, the renovated building in Niittyportti now hosts premises custom-designed for the family centre, rounded out with a selection of artworks curated by EMMA - Espoo Museum of Modern Art. The artworks were commissioned by the City of Espoo to enhance the enjoyment of both visitors and experts working in the building.